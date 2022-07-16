If things were so good for Macedonia, they wouldn’t be guarded by the police like in Beirut. They think they have finished the betrayal, but they should know that together with the people we will win this fight, said at today’s press conference the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

Furthermore, the leader of the opposition said: This is just an alibi for them, and we will take the longest route. But believe that we will win. The report that was previously adopted by the Kovacevski Government and formally, although it was not mandatory, was forwarded to the Macedonian Parliament.

But before I talk about this, I want with a special sense of pride to thank the people who took to the streets en masse and in huge numbers and for days were the fortress of disobedience that showed not only that Macedonia is alive, but demonstrated unprecedented energy and will to fight for their future and for our homeland, and there were Macedonians, Albanians, Serbs, Turks, Vlachs, Bosniaks, Roma and everyone else. Many approached and many gave support. This was not my battle, nor that of VMRO-DPMNE, the credit goes to the people, thousands of men, women and children who came out on the streets and said what they think about the proposal that the Government decided to push through but also about everything that is happening this period in Macedonia.

Thousands of people who, despite all the fierce branding, attacks, police infiltrations, Molotov cocktails, riots and pressures, came out and did not back down. Thank you, my people, and this is not the end, but the beginning of the common wall that will return Macedonia to the people. And before I say why nothing is done, I want to address what has been happening these days. The agreement as adopted and agreed to by the government represents a shame for the entire country, and the very act of acceptance represents a betrayal of national and state interests. This is the completion of the second part of the betrayal that started with Zaev back in July-August 2017. The betrayal now, which contains a plan for the Bulgarianization and assimilation of Macedonia and the Macedonian people, will be the uneasy conscience that every member of parliament and every member of the Government who supported this shameful document must live with.

And I know that they are not aware now, but this will pass, the parliamentary immunity will also pass, these police cordons that they provide unwillingly will also pass, this will all be over and in a few years they will again have to look the people in the eyes in the street. And I know that they are now focused on just fight for positions because even when they handed over Macedonia, they did not forget to steal, they did not forget about the annexes, the tenders, the private contracts. But the people and the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE is here to remind them of the betrayal, of the trades, of the attack on Macedonia, for which I promise you Macedonian people that the day will come when they will be held accountable. They put themselves on the dark side of history and they chose the side of betrayal instead of the side of the people.

Now a little about the essence of the agreement that will receive the green light from the Government these days. About how guaranteed the Macedonian language is, the deputy spokesperson of the European Commission said yesterday, who practically over-synchronized the president, Ursula Von Der Leyen, who said in the Macedonian Parliament that the language was guaranteed, but essentially meant the language spoken by the majority of citizens in Macedonia. At the same time, this information is adopted in the Parliament, and the Government accepts the negotiating framework without publishing the Protocol, which, according to the Bulgarian media, explicitly contains the demands for Bulgarianization. Now the Bulgarian assimilationist demands for changing the textbooks, for giving up the national heroes, for changing the history are becoming a condition for entry into the European Union, and until they are fulfilled there will be no start of negotiations, no progress towards the path of the Union, said Mickoski.