Pavle Trajanov did not vote for the French proposal, informed DU.

At today’s session of the Macedonian Parliament, where the French proposal (Negotiating framework) was discussed, Pavle Trajanov, president of the Democratic Union and MP, DID NOT vote for the conclusions proposed by SDSM and DUI. He said on the rostrum that the Negotiating Framework should include a position on the Macedonian language, to leave out bilateral issues and historical topics, as well as the Protocol. After that, there should be an intergovernmental conference for the start of negotiations with the EU, and the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution should be on a reciprocal basis, that is, Bulgaria should recognize the rights of the Macedonians living in Bulgaria, stressed DU.