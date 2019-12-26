VMRO-DPMNE reveals that one of the dozens of laws which are clogging the work of the Macedonian Parliament as it should be preparing the early elections is the bill that allows exports of dried marijuana. The opposition party and investigative journalists warned that this law is meant solely to benefit Zaev’s marijuana business, as the family of the outgoing Prime Minister is a major investor in marijuana plantations. The Government wants to have this law adopted through an expedited procedure normally meant for laws that align Macedonia’s system with that of the European Union.

VMRO-DPMNE will not support the proposed amendments to the law on drugs, the party said.

Zaev insists that he may postpone the elections if a number of laws his Government proposed are not adopted by the Parliament. Some of the laws are meant to buy votes before the elections as they will increase pensions and public salaries. One of the laws renames the Macedonian Army into the Northmacedonian Army, which the opposition rejects. VMRO-DPMNE insists that it’s Zaev’s own fault that his majority in Parliament did not adopt the laws sooner. According to the agreement that was reached between the major parties, Zaev is supposed to resign on January 3rd, and the Parliament to dissolve on February 11th.