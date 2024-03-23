Pixelated images of the alleged gunmen who carried out Friday’s attack near Moscow, which claimed the lives of at least 133 people, have been released by the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

On Saturday, the IS propaganda channel Amaq released a picture of four individuals whose faces had been altered beyond recognition.

Targeting “thousands of Christians in a music hall,” the fighters had delivered Russia a “heavy blow” with their assault rifles, pistols, and bombs, according to an IS statement.

Unknown assailants opened fire on concertgoers at the Crocus City Hall, a concert venue located outside the Russian capital, without warning.

Eleven suspects were later taken into custody by the authorities, at least four of whom are believed to have had a direct hand in the attack.

While omitting any supporting evidence, Russian propagandists did not hesitate to assert that Ukraine was responsible for the violence.

Ukraine has categorically denied any involvement in the attack more than two years into its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion.