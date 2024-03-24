Russia on Sunday held a day of mourning after at least 137 people were killed in an attack on a concert venue in Moscow, the country’s worst attack in

Russia on Sunday held a day of mourning after at least 137 people were killed in an attack on a concert venue in Moscow, the country’s worst attack in two decades.

Nearly a dozen people have been detained in connection with the massacre on Friday night, which saw armed assailants storm a popular concert venue complex on the outskirts of the capital.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the assault in a short statement published by the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency on Telegram on Friday. The attack was the deadliest to hit Russia since the Beslan school siege of 2004.

Thousands of people from cities across Russia lined up in the rain on Sunday to place flowers at a memorial outside the Crocus City Hall near Moscow to honor those killed. Hundreds of flowers and a group of white balloons were left at the scene.

Members of the clergy also paid their respects and initiated prayers which crowds joined in with flags were lowered to half-staff.