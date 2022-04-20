My first official visit after the election leads to the Vatican tomorrow to see Pope Francis, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on Facebook.
Macedonia
Mickoski: We planted 5 trees in the church near Smilkovsko Lake in tribute to the 5 prematurely extinguished lives
VMRO-DPMNE delegation, led by the party president and vice-president Hristijan Mickoski and Vlado Misajlovski, and the mayors of Butel and Gazi Baba, Darko Kostovski and Boban Stefkovski, planted five trees in Smilkovo Lake, in memory of the killed boys and the fisherman in the massacre which happened...
Comments are closed for this post.