The V4NA news agency has sent a written inquiry to the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) to learn what investigations they are conducting in regard to the EU’s vaccine procurements.

V4NA has contacted the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) regarding the vaccine procurements asking the following questions:

Is our information, that you will launch an investigation in connection with the vaccine procurements, correct?

Where does the investigation stand at this point?

What are you investigating?

OLAF did NOT refute that there is an ongoing investigation in the case of vaccine procurements.

“We are not in a position to reply to your question. OLAF does not usually issue comments on cases it may or may not be treating. This is in order to protect the confidentiality of our work”, they wrote.