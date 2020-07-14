Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with the Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa to discuss their positions on the burning issue of the EU budget, and the coronavirus relief package.

Portugália miniszterelnökével, az uniós költségvetési tárgyalás előtt // Meeting with the Prime Minister of Portugal before the EU budget negotiations Gepostet von Orbán Viktor am Dienstag, 14. Juli 2020

Orban leads the central European countries, known collectively as the V4, in formulating a joint position on the budget and the relief package, which they want to reflect the needs of all EU member states. The group is currently reaching out to other countries, outside the region, including Portugal, and working to find common ground.