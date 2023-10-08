Former Macedonian representative Goran Popov experienced a special day in the Netherlands yesterday, as he received a warm welcome from the fans of his former club, Heerenveen. Popov had the privilege of being the guest of honor at the match between Heerenveen and NEC Nijmegen. When he stepped onto the field, he was greeted with an enthusiastic reception from the crowd.

However, despite the excitement surrounding his return, the match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw. Popov had previously worn the Heerenveen jersey from 2008 to 2010, making a total of 51 appearances and scoring two goals during that period.