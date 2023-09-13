Macedonia is in the fight for the second place in its European Championship qualifications group again. What seemed impossible after the defeat from Ukraine and the debacle against England. With seven points, as much as Ukraine and England have, we will play against the same opponents, this time as guests on their terrain.
Macedonia played routinely against Malta on Tuesday evening, with a result that fitted its needs, and celebrated the goals by Elmas and Manev.
