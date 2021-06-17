Macedonia is losing 2:0 to Ukraine at the halftime of its second European Championship game.

Ukraine is dominant, and was easily creating chances, with Stole Dimitrievski forced to work overtime on the goal-line, with kicks from afar and from close. The goals came within five minutes, in the 29th and 34th minute.

On the other side, Pandev had a goal disallowed for offside in the 38th minute.

Macedonia qualified for its first ever European Championship. It lost the first game, against Austria, 1:3.