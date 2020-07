Ilija Nestorovski scored the second goal in the 2:0 win his Udinese team won over Roma.

In the 70 minute Nestorovski received a debt pass from De Paul and hammered it in. The first goal was scored by Kevin Lasagna in the 12 minute. Udinese also had the advantage of playing against a 10 men Roma for an hour.

The win keeps Udinese six points above the relegation zone and 14th overall.