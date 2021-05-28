The Macedonian Football Federation presented the official team jersey for the European Championship, but was met with criticism from fans because it lacks the name of the country or any recognizable symbol.

The jersey has the logo of the Federation, the name of the manufacturer JAKO and a very faint vector representation of the lynx. The team has sometimes gone under the name lynxes, but it is not a high profile symbol of the country. The previous jersey had the yellow sun symbol from the flag on a red background, but the new shirts – in red, whitee and black – could belong to any country.