It’s probably nothing, but handball fans across Macedonia had their hopes greatly elevated today. The Wikipedia article for Macedonia’s greaters handball player Kiril Lazarov was briefly edited today to state that he now plays for Vardar.

The edit was quickly reversed and Lazarov was listed as player for Nantes, but still… Following the unfortunate showing at the European Championship, where Lazarov’s skill was not enough against better organized opponents, having him come back to Macedonia and join the reigning European Champion would be just the pick-me-up the fans need.

Vardar won two titles in three years with a roster of great players, but never managed to bring in Lazarov. If it eventually happens, you haven’t seen nothing yet in terms of wild celebrations of every Vardar success.