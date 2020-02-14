Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis shared a post on her Instagram account, saying that she got a gift from Hatidze.

A surprise. A gift that keeps on giving. Direct from the source. @honeyland_medena_zemja honey. Hatidze left me a jar. I promise “half for me, half for them.” In this case who is my them? The sweetest gift and profound tale. If you haven’t seen HONEYLAND, I urge you to, she said.



Even before the Oscars, Curtis shared her impressions about the “Honeyland” documentary on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.