Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis shared a post on her Instagram account, saying that she got a gift from Hatidze.

A surprise. A gift that keeps on giving. Direct from the source. @honeyland_medena_zemja honey. Hatidze left me a jar. I promise “half for me, half for them.” In this case who is my them? The sweetest gift and profound tale. If you haven’t seen HONEYLAND, I urge you to, she said.

Even before the Oscars, Curtis shared her impressions about the “Honeyland” documentary on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Jamie Lee Curtis praises Honeyland as “the perfect movie for this moment”