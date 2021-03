Macedonia’s representative Vasil Garvanliev has now officially released his Eurovision 2021 entry “Here I Stand”.

Vasil was ready to make his debut as a solo artist in Eurovision 2020 but the show got cancelled.

He worked on the arrangement and production of his Eurovision 2021 entry alongside fellow Macedonian musicians Borce Kuzamovski and Davor Jordanovski.

Vasil will perform “Here I Stand” in the first semi-final of Eurovision 2021 on Tuesday 18 May.