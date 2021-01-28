Out of 1,964 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 336 new cases were registered, 385 patients have recovered and 10 passed away, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

New cases were registered in: Skopje – 145, Kavadarci – 27, Ohrid – 25, Prilep – 17, Tetovo – 15, Kumanovo – 13, Veles – 13, Bitola – 12, Delcevo – 10, Struga – 10, Gostivar – 7, Gevgelija – 5, Berovo – 5, Strumica – 4, Resen – 4, Radovis – 4, Kicevo – 3, Sveti Nikole – 3, Negotino – 3, Kriva Palanka – 2, Probistip – 2, Makedonska Brod – 2, Krusevo – 2, Demir Kapija – 2, Kocani – 1.

The deceased patients were aged between 49 and 86, and were from Skopje, Kavadarci, Gostivar, Kocani, Ohrid and Prilep.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 91,891 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 80,393 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,831. At the moment, there are 8,667 active cases across the country.