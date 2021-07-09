The coronavirus situation in Macedonia is currently stable and there’s no need for additional restrictions. Lockdowns were enforced when we didn’t have access to vaccines. Now that we do, we should put focus on the vaccination process, Health Minister Venko FIlipce said on Friday.

Filipce announced that as of Monday people will be able to get a jab without an appointment, and that the schedule for field vaccination was underway, with special emphasis on the rural areas and Suto Orizari.

The Minister said thatabout 50 percent of people over 70 and about 40 percent of people over 60 have been vaccinated so far, thus, according to him, now the emphasis should be on younger people.