Albania is the latest neighboring country that beat Macedonia to the begin its coronavirus vaccination process. Of all our neighbors, only Kosovo remains yet to begin the process.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that he has secured 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and that the use of the initial batch of over 10,000 doses will begin.

Macedonia is hoping to receive vaccines in February. The Government refused the offer of the Russian developed Sputnik vaccine, but failed badly at securing the more desirable Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.