Greece is reopening Friday the Evzoni border crossing for Macedonian nationals after more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, apart from presenting a vaccination certificate, a negative PCR test or a positive antibody result for entry, travelers are required to fill in the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before arrival.

All travelers must complete their PLF until the day before entering the country and leaving the country, providing detailed information on their point of departure, the duration of previous stays in other countries, and the address of their stay while in Greece. In case of multiple stays, they are required to provide the address for the first 24 hours at least. One PLF should be submitted per family.

The PLF can be found at travel.gov.gr.

Travelers will receive a confirmation email upon submission of the PLF with their unique Quick Response (QR) code which they will be required to show for entry into the country.

What is important is that Greece accepts all vaccines.