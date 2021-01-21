Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, said on the show “Good Morning Serbia”, that her country has an agreement with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the Covid-19 vaccines.

Vucic decided to help them with 8,000 doses. We help the Pfizer vaccines to be registered in Macedonia, we work with them. It may be a problem that they received Pfizer vaccines but are not registered. The point is not just to buy the vaccine. There are many other things that need to be done beforehand. They should be registered by a relevant agency, there must be a plan on population immunization. We are one of the few countries that have an adequate information system. Our citizens know how to apply for the vaccine, everything is transparent. I heard stories from people from other countries where they say they have no idea where to apply, which groups are their priority, said Brnabic.