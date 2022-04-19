President Pendarovski is criticized by the Bulgarian authorities and historians after he and his colleague Milo Djukanovic jointly laid the memorial plaque of the Montenegrin Prince Vladimir and the Macedonian Princess Kosara on the square of the same name in Bar.

Macedonia continues to brutally falsify Bulgarian history for selfish purposes at the highest level. The latest example of this is the unveiling of a monument to “Macedonian” Princess Teodora Kosara by President Stevo Pendarovski in the Montenegrin city of Bar, writes Faktor.bg, reports BGNES.

This act of Pendarovski is extremely strange against the the assurances by the authorities in Skopje that they are doing everything to respect the Friendship and Good Neighborly Agreement with Bulgaria, which the two countries signed in August 2017.

Bulgarian historian and specialist in medieval history, prof. Plamen Pavlov says that Princess Teodora Kosara is the daughter of the Bulgarian Tsar Samuil and the wife of the prince of Duklja, Ivan Vladimir, whom he captures during the war, and then marries her.