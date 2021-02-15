Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa dismissed calls from the opposition is trying to bring down his Government and replace him with Karl Erjavec from the DESUS party of pensioners.
“This is a destructive move and a farce. The opposition is wasting taxpayers time and money”, Jansa said. He insisted that the Government handled the pandemic well, and used the stimulus programs to save thousands of jobs from all categories.
Jansa also entertained the prospect of new elections, if the opposition succeeds in its push for no confidence, given that his right wing SDS party remains far and away the most popular party in Slovenia.
