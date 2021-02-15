epa08551184 Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa takes his face mask off as he arrives for a European Union Council in Brussels, Belgium, 17 July 2020. European Union nations leaders meet face-to-face for the first time since February to discuss plans responding to coronavirus crisis and new long-term EU budget at the special European Council on 17 and 18 July. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa dismissed calls from the opposition is trying to bring down his Government and replace him with Karl Erjavec from the DESUS party of pensioners.

“This is a destructive move and a farce. The opposition is wasting taxpayers time and money”, Jansa said. He insisted that the Government handled the pandemic well, and used the stimulus programs to save thousands of jobs from all categories.

Jansa also entertained the prospect of new elections, if the opposition succeeds in its push for no confidence, given that his right wing SDS party remains far and away the most popular party in Slovenia.