Serbia held Sunday regular elections for members of the national councils of 23 national minorities, including the Macedonian, MIA’s Belgrade correspondent reports.

The Macedonian minority held the elections for members of the National Council in Belgrade, in the National Assembly through an electoral assembly, because of an insufficient number of voluntarily registered voters in the special voter list.

Elections through an electoral assembly are a way of indirectly electing members of the national councils because in those elections not all members of the national minority registered in the special voter list are eligible to vote, but only those who registered in a legally regulated procedure and fulfilled the legal conditions to be electors (voters), that is, to elect members of their national council at an electoral assembly.