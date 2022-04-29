Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on May 4, the day of the 119th death anniversary of Goce Delcev, will hold a national conference on good neighborly relations with Macedonia.

On May 4, we will mark 119 years since the death of Goce Delcev. The National Conference in his honor is an expression of our deep respect for the life and work of this great apostle of the freedom of the Macedonian Bulgarians. The good neighborly relations between Bulgaria and Macedonia will be stable and irreversible at a time when the historical truth will unite us, Radev said on Facebook.

The conference, under the patronage of Radev, is entitled “European Perspective on Good Neighborly Relations between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia”, and is organized by the Institute for Historical Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the Macedonian Scientific Institute in Sofia.