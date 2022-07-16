There are no more obstacles to the accession negotiations of Albania with the EU, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said Saturday after the Macedonian Parliament approved the French proposal.

It took 3 hard years from the European Council’s decision to open the way for negotiations to completely dismantle the range of artificial obstacles that were placed before Albania, he said.

Rama reminds that in these three years, Albania has not reduced the pace of reforms, work and changes, despite the unfulfilled promises of the EU.