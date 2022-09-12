A never-before-seen photo of the arrest of the now murdered leader of the Skaljarski gang, Jovica Vukotic, has appeared. The event took place in the summer and in 2018 after his arrest in Turkey and is connected to Macedonia.

The photo of Vukotic is taken immediately after the arrest with a Macedonian passport, “Kurir.rs” writes.

In the photo, Jovan Vukotic can be seen holding his hands behind his back, where he is probably handcuffed. He is sitting on a chair in a relaxed combination of clothes – shorts, a short-sleeved T-shirt and slippers.

This photo was taken by the Turkish police when Vukotic was arrested in that country for forging documents.

That year Vukotic found “refuge and safe haven” in Antalya, where at the time of his arrest he was in the company of model Dejana Zivkovic, with whom he was in an emotional relationship at the time – Kurir.rs learns and adds that Vukotic had false documents with him at the time of the arrest, that is. Macedonian passport with the name Georgi Andonov.

Jovan was arrested when he and Dejana went to the store. As soon as they got out of the expensive car, Turkish policemen approached them and arrested the leader on a warrant from Greece, which issued a warrant from Interpol on suspicion of having organized the smuggling of 135 kilograms of cocaine. A forged Macedonian passport was also found with him, “Kurir.rs” learns.

Vukotic was then deported from Turkey to Serbia, and in the Second Basic Court in Belgrade he defended himself that he was not the head of any gang, but he was sentenced by the High Court in Belgrade to 15 months in prison for using a forged Macedonian passport with his picture.