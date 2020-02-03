A Macedonian cultural center will open in Tirana, after the Albanian Parliament ratified the agreement between the two countries. Vasil Sterjovski, the only ethnic Macedonian member of the Albanian Parliament welcomed the vote as a historic move.

The opening of the cultural centers in Tirana and Skopje will intensify the development of relations between the two countries and will allow artists to present their work, Sterjovski said.

Macedonia already funds a large number of cultural and educational institutions that present the Albanian culture, but Macedonians in Albania have far less opportunity to access content in Macedonian.