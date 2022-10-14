Culture Minister Bisera Kostadinovska Stojceska was stumped when a journalist asked her to name at least one major infrastructure object that she is constructing.

Kostadinovska stopped in her tracks before saying “I can’t remember one at the moment, because we are now focused on reconstructions of existing facilities”. The Ministry is tasked with building theaters, cultural centers and other facilities, and has, in the past, worked on grander objects such as the reconstruction of the St. Clement university in Ohrid.