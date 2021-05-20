The resistance to pressures that deny Macedonian identity raises critical mass in Macedonia and awakens collective consciousness, said academic Katica Kulavkova during the presentation of the latest edition of the Macedonian Academy, about the history and the culture of Macedonia.
The edition is being published at a time when Bulgaria is demanding Macedonia concedes chunks of its history and redefines its national identity, and threatens to block Macedonia’s EU accession if it doesn’t comply.
Every nation has the right to its historic narrative. Every nation has its history, Kulavkova said.
