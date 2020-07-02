The Museum of Contemporary Art – Skopje (MoCa) on Thursday is launching an online film program dubbed “What is Film? Inventory 2.0” to share links of free movies on Thursdays and Mondays.

Until July 23, the Museum will be posting its choice of movies on the website and its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“What is Film? Inventory 2.0” is part of the MoCa’s film and video program, which is supported by the Ministry of Culture.

Today’s pick is “I Am Not Your Negro”, a 2016 documentary film directed by Raoul Peck. It was nominated for an Academy Award in 2017.

“Lacking knowledge on the complexity of Black lives, we want to reject the idea about the fight as statistics and to contribute to the political change, which turns metric data into something more human, more alive, more personal,” the MoCa says.