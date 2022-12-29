The National Theater from Bitola, recently performed at the “Dani Jurislava Korenića” festival in Sarajevo with the play “Demons”, which took place on December 23, 2022.
The actors return home with the “Jurislav Korenić” Award for Best Director”, which goes to Vasil Hristov for the “Demons” play.
The Bitola National Theater in Sarajevo last performed in 2005 at the “Mess” festival with the play “Timon of Athens”. After 17 years, performed again in front of the Sarajevo audience with the “Demons” play.
