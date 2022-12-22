The Kunsthalle Wien has announced the program for 2023. In the prestigious Kunsthalle space (which is part of the Museumsquartier), one of the largest European cultural centers, a selection of works from the valuable art collection of the Museum of Contemporary Art – Skopje will be presented for the first time. The concept envisages 8 international artists making their own selection from the collection and devising an installation that will establish a dialogue between these works and their work.

No Feeling is Final. The Skopje Solidarity Collection

A cooperation with the museum of modern art (MoCA) Skopje, North Macedonia

4/20 2023 – January 2024, announced the Museum of Contemporary Art-Skopje.