The ballet ensemble of the Belgrade National Theater will perform “Giselle” at the National Opera and Ballet in Skopje on Wednesday, to a score by Adolphe Adam and choreographed by Leonid Lavrovski, MIA reports from Belgrade.

The visit is within the framework of the recently signed memorandum of cooperation between Serbia, Albania and Macedonia – Open Balkan Theatre, which aims to strengthen the connection of the most important national cultural institutions.