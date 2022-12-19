The Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra will host a traditional New Year’s gala concert titled “Iztok” on Thursday, December 22. The concert will be conducted by Mirian Khukhunaishvili from Georgia, while soprano Milena Arsovska and baritone Ivan Naumovski will perform as soloists.

The program includes works that have a typical “New Year’s” concept, and the waltz as a musical form will be an integral part of this concert. The audience will have the opportunity to hear works by Strauss, Tchaikovsky, Lehar, Lumbier, but also more contemporary musical interpretations of the waltz theme, such as “Amélie’s Waltz” by Yann Tiersen from the film “The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain”, “Masquerade Waltz” by Aram Khachaturian, “Waltz of Farewell” by Alfred Schnittke etc.