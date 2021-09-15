Vinery owners today agreed to pay 10 denars for a kilogram of Smederevka grapes and 12 denars for the Vranec variety. This was agreed today at a meeting mediated by the Agriculture Minister Arijanit Hoxha.

Vineyard farmers protested in Kavadarci and broke into the grounds of the large Tikves vinery after they were offered what the say are unacceptable prices. The vinery grades the grapes depending on their sugar content and farmers in Tikves, Macedonia’s main vineyard region, said they were being cheated.