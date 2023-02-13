The Public Revenue Office (PRO) informs that yesterday and today an unknown sender, using its logo, tried to induce citizens to share personal and debit and credit card data through SMS messages.

The messages are sent from the phone number +389 79 212 628 with the following content: “Execute the mandatory report to the PRO https://ujp.mk/verifikacija.

This link is fake and does not lead to the e-mail address of the Public Revenue Office, said PRO and urges the citizens not to open such SMS messages and not to open the link.

If someone has opened the link sent in a message, PRO urges not to fill in the fields in which personal data are requested from citizens, because they may be misused.