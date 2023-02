European Bank for Reconstruction and Development revised its estimates for Macedonia’s economic growth downwards, and now projects just 2 percent growth in 2023.

Its previous estimate was for 2.3 percent growth. The drop is largely due to the high inflation and spiking energy prices.

EBRD puts Macedonia’s growth in 2022 at 2.5 percent, and expects that the economy will grow by 3 percent in 2024.