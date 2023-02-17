VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski warned that the country will face penalties after the issuing of a large, 600 million EUR bond, was blocked due to the divisions in the Government. Outgoing Justice Minister Nikola Tupancevski refused to sign off on the bond issue and now the funds, necessary for the country’s debt roll-over, will have to wait for a new minister to be elected.

Prime Minister Kovacevski needs to answer how sizable will the damage be. The citizens will have to pay for this situation, that undermines the credibility of the country and I wouldn’t be surprised if the interest rate we get is worse, considering that over half of the interest came from North American investment funds. This is shame and a disaster for the Government, that fails at every level, Mickoski said.