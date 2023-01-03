As of Tuesday midnight, the price of EUROSUPER BS-95 increases by MKD 2 per liter, while that of EUROSUPER BS -98, EUROSUPER BS -98 and Extra light household oil (EL-1) by MKD 1,5, said the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

As of midnight the prices will be:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 79.00 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 81.00 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 81.50 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 80.00 (denars/liter)

Mazut M-1 NS – 40,655 (denars/kilogram)