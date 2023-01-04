The funds for beneficiaries of financial support for dealing with the energy crisis will be paid out on January 12, 2023, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy informed.
The list of beneficiaries of funds for financial support to deal with the energy crisis will be published on the website of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, the website of the Pension and Disability Insurance Fund of Macedonia and the website of the Employment Agency of the Republic of Macedonia.
Comments are closed for this post.