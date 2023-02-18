Macedonia reached the worst trade balance level of the past eight years, warned VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski.

Export volumes were only at 68.4 percent of imports in 2022, Mickoski noted. In all previous seven years, the rate was above 70 percent, reaching up to 76.5 percent in 2018.

This is result of the incompetence of this Government and of its limitless criminal potential. The goals of the ruling politicians are personal enrichment and to destroy the institutions in Macedonia, Mickoski said.