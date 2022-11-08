The Government adopted Tuesday a new decree on the procedure and criteria for awarding financial support to domestic or foreign airlines in the next two years and the necessary documentation to be delivered by the beneficiaries of the support.

According to these decisions, the Government, through the Ministry of Transport and Communications, in the coming period, will issue a public call for granting financial support to airlines that will introduce new destinations for citizens.

Enabling travel to additional destinations in Europe and the world will also mean open opportunities for economic development, promotion of tourism and acquaintance and cooperation between citizens and the business sector from our country and from other countries.