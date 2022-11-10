The Government has decided to freeze the price of pellets at MKD 27,000 (EUR 431) per tonne following a proposal by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy and the Ministry of Economy.

The decision on the prices of pellets and firewood was made according to the analyzes and proposals of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management and National Forests. In the analysis for October, the average import price for a ton of pellets is 22,940 denars, and the price we froze is 27,000 thousand denars per ton, Bekteshi said at a meeting with journalists.

As Bekteshi pointed out, the frozen price includes the costs of VAT and transport, as well as a certain margin for traders.