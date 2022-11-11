SDS takes away the perspective of young people, the public debt stands at 7.64 billion euros. As of September 30, 2022, the public debt is 7.64 billion euros. This is historically the highest debt, and there are no investments, no projects, says VMRO DPMNE.
And as the debt grows, so does inflation. Macedonia has the highest inflation rate in the region and Europe. With inflation of 20%, and wage growth is canceled, and the people become poorer.
With SDS, every negative indicator in the economy grows. The trade deficit is also increasing. The economy with SDS is more and more vulnerable and dependent. Instead of creating the largest budget in history and spending money on anything and everything, SDS should apply and incorporate the measures that VMRO-DPMNE proposed, which will mean help for the economy and citizens, says VMRO DPMNE.
Comments are closed for this post.