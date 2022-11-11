SDS takes away the perspective of young people, the public debt stands at 7.64 billion euros. As of September 30, 2022, the public debt is 7.64 billion euros. This is historically the highest debt, and there are no investments, no projects, says VMRO DPMNE.

And as the debt grows, so does inflation. Macedonia has the highest inflation rate in the region and Europe. With inflation of 20%, and wage growth is canceled, and the people become poorer.