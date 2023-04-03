The Government is expected to add a number of staple fruits and vegetables to the ever growing list of products whose prices are fixed. Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi announced that this will include tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bananas and citrus fruits, after the prices were already fixed for eggs, bread and milk and dairy products.

I call on the citizens to give their contributions and suggest other products whose prices should be frozen. We care together, Bekteshi said.

The Government is campaigning hard on the decision to freeze the prices, after a rampant wave of inflation. The move caused shortages of bread in the first weeks, but at the moment the markets are stocked, with economists warning about serious consequences to market stability down the road.