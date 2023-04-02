VMRO-DPMNE called on the Government to renounce the recent Constitutional Court decision which will lead to a 78 increase in salaries of Government officials, as it removed the freeze on their salary hikes.

Half a million citizens live with 150 denars (2.5 EUR) per day and the Government officials are hiking their own salaries. Macedonia has the highest inflation rate in the region and is among the worst in Europe, and the people are paying a high price. Real wages are down 3 percent despite all the salary increases the Government brags about. With SDSM in charge, our people get poorer by the day, the opposition party said in a statement.