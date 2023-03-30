The Emplyment Agency informs that a / total of 12 foreign citizens from Nepal and Pakistan have sought employment in Macedonia. This comes as the Government begins to promote the notion in that Macedonia will have to begin importing workers for the labor heavy textile industry.
Textile mill owners are demanding changes to the labor views to allow low skilled workers from countries such as Bangladesh and the Philippines to come to Macedonia.
The workforce situation is alarming. Young people are moving out of the country and we estimate that we lack 10,000 workers. We have enough job seekers on paper but when a company comes looking for 20-30 employees it can’t find any, the MIA news agency quotes participants in a recent economic round table.
