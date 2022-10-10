The Government decided on Monday to give status of a strategic investment project to the “Mytilineos – Cogeneration Plant Skopje” project of the company for production of electricity and heating energy “Mytilineos” DOOEL – Skopje. The value of the investment is expected to be EUR 211 million and it is to consist of an electricity plant with a power of 90-105 MW and heating energy of 135-150 MW.

As stated in the announcement from today’s 89th government session, the annual production of electricity is expected to be about 1,150 gigawatt hours and about 275 gigawatt hours of heating energy, which are expected to be delivered to the respective energy systems – MEPSO and the system for the transfer of heating energy to the City of Skopje.