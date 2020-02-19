VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the Chamber of commerce of North-Western Macedonia, where he presented the economic program the opposition is preparing for the next four years. Chamber President Nebi Hoxha welcomed the program and said it is realistic and achievable, a day after Mickoski annonced investments of two billion EUR in the infrastructure.

Businesses demanded that the outgoing Government continues on the path of flat taxation, because its progressive tax scheme is inefficient. If the flat tax is lowered to 8 percent, it would give us an even greater opportunity to invest. If we keep fighting against the gray economy, the program is achiveable, said Hoxha.

Mickoski said that, while the ruling SDSM party is focused on its criminal businesses, VMRO-DPMNE will prepare the coming economic expansion. The plan provides for a growth in construction by 30 percent, through building a highway that will connect Skopje and Bitola, building a railway line to Bulgarian and half a dozen express roads linking a number of cities that are now without a reliable fast road access.